Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:BWBBP opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $27.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $69,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,194,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,878,842.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

