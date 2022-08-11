Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.81.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Bright Health Group Trading Down 11.9 %

Bright Health Group stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Bright Health Group has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 87.57% and a negative net margin of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHG. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Bright Health Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Health Group by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $11,867,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Featured Articles

