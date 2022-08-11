Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Announces Earnings Results

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 87.57%. Bright Health Group’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Bright Health Group Stock Performance

Bright Health Group stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.79. 51,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,425. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.42. Bright Health Group has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $10.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Health Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 154.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 73,672 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Bright Health Group by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 82,575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Health Group by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 41,534 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 319.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 148.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25,696 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.81.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

