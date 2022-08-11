Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Announces Earnings Results

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 87.57%. Bright Health Group’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.
Bright Health Group Stock Performance
Bright Health Group stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.79. 51,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,425. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.42. Bright Health Group has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $10.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Health Group
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 154.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 73,672 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Bright Health Group by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 82,575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Health Group by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 41,534 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 319.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 148.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25,696 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Bright Health Group Company Profile
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.
See Also
