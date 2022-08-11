Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $211.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.49 million. Brightcove also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.02-$0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Brightcove from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

NASDAQ BCOV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 121,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,752. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $282.39 million, a P/E ratio of -112.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,844,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,972,830.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 50,748 shares of company stock worth $323,163 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brightcove by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 44.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 44,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

