Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $120.51 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,573,899 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 49,559 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 2.4% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.06% of Comcast worth $120,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.63. 146,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,593,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

