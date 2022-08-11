Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,947 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $87,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $636,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 534.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,299,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $467,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,023 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.23.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.96. The stock had a trading volume of 22,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,309. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.85 and its 200 day moving average is $248.92.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

