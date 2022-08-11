Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Reduces Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 2.1% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.22% of Roper Technologies worth $108,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.40.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $3.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $442.63. 1,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,149. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.51 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $406.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

