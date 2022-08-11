Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 6,356 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.22% of Verisk Analytics worth $73,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $833,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at $10,916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $833,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,987 shares of company stock worth $2,585,905 over the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.53 and a 200 day moving average of $188.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

