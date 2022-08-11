Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Trims Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,862 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Novartis were worth $62,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVS. upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.24. The company had a trading volume of 29,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,743. The stock has a market cap of $190.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

