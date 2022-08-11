Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 12th. Analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $170.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $185.40.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $228,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading

