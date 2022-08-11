Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Broadwind Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 223,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,907. The stock has a market cap of $56.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Broadwind

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadwind stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Broadwind, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.71% of Broadwind worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

