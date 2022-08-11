Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.
Broadwind Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 223,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,907. The stock has a market cap of $56.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Broadwind
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadwind (BWEN)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.