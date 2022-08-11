Brokerages Set Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Price Target at $191.12

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Northcoast Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Argus reduced their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $170.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.86. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 168,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,912,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 66.7% during the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 11.0% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

