Brokerages Set Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII) PT at $35.25

Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GTII shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Green Thumb Industries Price Performance

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries, a multi-state cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, is dedicated to providing access to safe and effective cannabis nationwide while giving back to the communities in which they serve. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and sells a suite of branded cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.