Brokerages Set W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Price Target at $70.03

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.03.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of WRB opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.92. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. R. Berkley

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 826.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.