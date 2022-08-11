Brokerages Set W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Price Target at $70.03

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.03.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of WRB opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.92. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. R. Berkley

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 826.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.