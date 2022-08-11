Brokerages Set Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Target Price at $231.00

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $215.37 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $249.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 11.64%.

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $294,014.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,437,475.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

