Brokers Issue Forecasts for AAON, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AAON in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for AAON’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

AAON stock opened at $61.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 0.69. AAON has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $83.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.31.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). AAON had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $174,462.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,358 shares of company stock worth $877,627. Insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAON. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,706,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

