Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Up 4.7%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) was up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 16,995 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,384,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Up 5.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.83% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

