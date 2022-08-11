Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,296. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.93 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

