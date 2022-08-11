BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%.
BRP Group Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of NYSE BRP traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.68. 356,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 151.90 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.88. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $45.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider John A. Valentine bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,006.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Trevor Baldwin bought 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.26 per share, with a total value of $56,963.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,491.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Valentine bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,006.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,059 shares of company stock worth $596,033 in the last 90 days. 35.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of BRP Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRP Group (BRP)
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.