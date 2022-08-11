BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%.

BRP Group Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE BRP traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.68. 356,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 151.90 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.88. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John A. Valentine bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,006.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Trevor Baldwin bought 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.26 per share, with a total value of $56,963.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,491.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Valentine bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,006.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,059 shares of company stock worth $596,033 in the last 90 days. 35.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BRP Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 455,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,918 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 63,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

