Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $110.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

BC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.08.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $108.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,030,000 after buying an additional 35,446 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

