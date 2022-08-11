BSCPAD One Day Trading Volume Tops $123,750.00 (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. BSCPAD has a market cap of $15.52 million and $123,750.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000791 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00015360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00038398 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad.

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

