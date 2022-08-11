BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Price Performance

BSQR opened at $1.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 million, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.17.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.