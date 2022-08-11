Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $3.40 on Thursday, reaching $116.54. The company had a trading volume of 50,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

