Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,869.43

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,869.43 ($34.67) and traded as high as GBX 3,100 ($37.46). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 3,096 ($37.41), with a volume of 351,274 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($35.65) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,935 ($35.46) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,879.44 ($34.79).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,833.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,871.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,397.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

