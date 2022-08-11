Burney Co. Buys 2,783 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,787 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in FedEx by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Trading Up 3.3 %

FedEx stock opened at $232.45 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $282.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.40.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,575 shares of company stock worth $8,628,768 in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.50.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

