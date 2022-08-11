Burney Co. Buys 650 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.03.

Global Payments stock opened at $132.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 736.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $175.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

