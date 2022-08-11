Burney Co. Cuts Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,680 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nutanix by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Nutanix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nutanix Stock Performance

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $241,471.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,779.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $241,471.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,779.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $67,167.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $1,193,438. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $17.34 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.