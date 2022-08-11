Burney Co. Cuts Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Burney Co. decreased its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.06% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,326,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $32,288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 1,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.16 per share, with a total value of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,323.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD stock opened at $110.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.63. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.21. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.20 and a 12 month high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $340.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 28.71%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

