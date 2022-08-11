Burney Co. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Burney Co. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 274.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 15,186 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Starbucks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,240,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $86.49 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

