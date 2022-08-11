Burney Co. Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 149.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,593 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after buying an additional 1,224,617 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after buying an additional 1,462,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $641,900,000 after buying an additional 320,505 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,522,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $444,518,000 after buying an additional 83,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.81%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.