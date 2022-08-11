Burney Co. Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,265,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.90 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.29.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.