Burney Co. Has $2.97 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 932.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,043 shares of company stock worth $47,365,905 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CVX opened at $155.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $306.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Bank of America increased their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

