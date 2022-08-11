Burney Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 16.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 26.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 709,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,504,000 after purchasing an additional 147,794 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 12.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 641,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,971,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 12.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.26. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

