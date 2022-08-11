Burney Co. Sells 4,419 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Burney Co. lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,804,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $82,501,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 243.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 578,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after buying an additional 410,371 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Nucor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,014,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,240,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $141.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.40. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

