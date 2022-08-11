Burney Co. Takes Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 444.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.66. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $721.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.98 million. Analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.