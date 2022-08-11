BUX Token Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (BUX)

BUX Token (BUX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. BUX Token has a total market cap of $7.87 million and approximately $200,641.00 worth of BUX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BUX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BUX Token has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,421.57 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004095 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004089 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003809 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00130228 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00036523 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00066697 BTC.
BUX Token Coin Profile
BUX Token (BUX) is a coin. It launched on January 12th, 2019. BUX Token’s total supply is 76,384,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 coins. The official message board for BUX Token is getbux.com/blog. BUX Token’s official website is getbux.com/bux-crypto. BUX Token’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BUX Token is https://reddit.com/r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling BUX Token
