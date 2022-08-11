BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on September 8th

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

BWX Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. BWX Technologies has a payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $55.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.79. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,804,000 after buying an additional 211,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 22.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.