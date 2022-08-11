BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,558,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,090 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 6.08% of BWX Technologies worth $299,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 178.4% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 796,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after purchasing an additional 510,312 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $55.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 46.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

