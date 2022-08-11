Bytom 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.86 Million (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 11th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $25.32 million and $2.86 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00019573 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00257660 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000684 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,764,279,450 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.