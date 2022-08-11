CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Posts Earnings Results

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. CACI International had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CACI International updated its FY23 guidance to $17.65-18.49 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CACI traded down $9.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $272.80. 8,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,739. CACI International has a 1-year low of $238.29 and a 1-year high of $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in CACI International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CACI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

