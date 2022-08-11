CAE (NYSE:CAE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.30 million. CAE had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.
CAE Price Performance
Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.86. 1,067,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CAE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,946,000 after acquiring an additional 706,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,527,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,482,000 after acquiring an additional 107,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CAE by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,255,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,308,000 after acquiring an additional 834,889 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth $58,679,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,119,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,186,000 after buying an additional 219,309 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CAE (CAE)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.