CAE (NYSE:CAE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.30 million. CAE had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

CAE Price Performance

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.86. 1,067,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CAE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,946,000 after acquiring an additional 706,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,527,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,482,000 after acquiring an additional 107,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CAE by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,255,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,308,000 after acquiring an additional 834,889 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth $58,679,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,119,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,186,000 after buying an additional 219,309 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About CAE

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.94.

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Further Reading

