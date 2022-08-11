CAE (NYSE:CAE) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $37.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CAE traded as low as $20.09 and last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 8439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 16.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.02 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

