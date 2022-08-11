CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$36.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

CAE has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.65.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Stock Down 1.4 %

CAE stock traded down C$0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.00. 2,241,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78. CAE has a 52-week low of C$25.53 and a 52-week high of C$42.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.00.

About CAE

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$948.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that CAE will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.