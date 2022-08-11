CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$36.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.
CAE has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.65.
CAE Stock Down 1.4 %
CAE stock traded down C$0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.00. 2,241,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78. CAE has a 52-week low of C$25.53 and a 52-week high of C$42.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.00.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
