Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

ELY has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.11.

Callaway Golf Stock Performance

Callaway Golf stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32.

Insider Transactions at Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $207,933.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651,821 shares in the company, valued at $13,564,395.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 599,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,808,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,564,395.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callaway Golf

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,213 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,349,000 after purchasing an additional 80,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

