Callisto Network (CLO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,761.00

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $8.74 million and $14,761.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,887.98 or 0.07811980 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00181331 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000145 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

