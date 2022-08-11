Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.00 million-$76.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.93 million. Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.46-$0.89 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMBM shares. Northland Securities cut their target price on Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barrington Research downgraded Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cambium Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.30 million, a P/E ratio of 89.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $43.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 29.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 568.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 28,577 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Cambium Networks by 116.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $5,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

