Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 30,712 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,712 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.05% of Golden Ocean Group worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

Shares of GOGL opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.24. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $16.46.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 48.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.50%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOGL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

