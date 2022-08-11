Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 38,946 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 123.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,946 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.06% of 8X8 worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in 8X8 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 801,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 23,486 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 255,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 97,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $11.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

8X8 Stock Performance

EGHT opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $627.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.79 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $29,878.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,464.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $29,878.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,464.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $56,088.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,929.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,834. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

