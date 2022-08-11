Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 10,150 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,625.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,715,000 after acquiring an additional 271,526 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,632 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 317.7% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 14,153 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 104,207 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.89.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. UBS Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

