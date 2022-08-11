Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $803,000 Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 101.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 28,913.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 3,767.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Price Performance

CNX stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About CNX Resources

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.